Western Allies see no breakthrough on ending war in Zelenskyy’s victory plan - Bloomberg

Western officials suggest lowering expectations for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan to end the war, saying they do not see it as a breakthrough.

Bloomberg writes about it, citing its own sources, Censor.NET reports.

One person familiar with Zelenskyy's conversations with foreign leaders, who requested anonymity, said there were no real surprises in Zelenskyy's so-called Victory Plan and it was not a game changer. Another official called it a "wish list".

"The gloomy assessment of the plan underscores a deepening sense of pessimism among allies as the war drags on into its third year. Allies also fear weakening support for Ukraine if former President Donald Trump returns to office," the article says.

At least one of the allies suggested that it was time for a new round of contacts with President Vladimir Putin, both sources said.

One Bloomberg source said that while allies want to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, Zelenskyy needs to explain what peace might look like.

Ukraine's victory plan

On 27 August, at a press conference, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the United States in September.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

8 September Zelenskyy says he has discussed"certain details of the plan for Ukraine's victory" with a US congressional delegation and plans to present it to Biden, Trump and Harris

Later, the president said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's victory plan, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".