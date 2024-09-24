Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on statements of Czech President Pavel: Temporary solutions will not restore full peace, but will only postpone war

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the statements of Czech President Petr Pavel about the possibility of temporarily leaving part of the territory of Ukraine under occupation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The withdrawal of Russian occupation troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders is one of the mandatory points of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This and other provisions of the Formula will guarantee a comprehensive, just and lasting peace not only for Ukraine but for the entire European continent and the world," the diplomatic department said in a commentary.

Read more: MFA on proposals on status of Crimea: Territorial integrity of Ukraine cannot be subject to compromise

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stressed that there can be no half-hearted solutions when it comes to human lives, freedom, common values, justice for Russian crimes, and the restoration of international peace and security.

"In this context, temporary solutions will not restore full-fledged peace, but will only postpone the war. Together we must increase pressure on Russia to force it to a just peace, liberation of Ukrainian territories and respect for international law. This is a realistic scenario that we can implement through joint efforts," the ministry said.

As a reminder, Czech President Petr Pavel said that Ukraine "should be realistic" about its prospects for returning the occupied territories and accept that some of them may remain under the temporary control of the Russian Federation.