Russian troops kill resident of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region with FPV drone

On the evening of 24 September, Russians killed a resident of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Read more: Russians hit bakery in Kharkiv with FAB: 1 person killed, 8 injured. PHOTOS

"They hunt civilians: Russians killed a resident of Mala Tokmachka with an FPV drone. The man was on the street when the enemy hit him. Law enforcement officers who responded to the incident pronounced the local resident dead," said Fedorov.

On the morning of 24 September, the ruscists struck six times with KABs in Zaporizhzhia and the region. Seven people were injured.