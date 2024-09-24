Russians hit bakery in Kharkiv with FAB: 1 person killed, 8 injured. PHOTOS
On 24 September, the occupiers dropped a FAB-500 bomb on a civilian bakery in Kharkiv.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy also attacked a civilian bakery in Kharkiv. One person was killed. Eight people were injured. The attack was carried out with a FAB-500 bomb. The data is being updated," noted Syniehubov.
Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that Russian troops shelled residential areas of Kharkiv. The strikes killed 3 people and wounded 31 others.
