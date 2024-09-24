Biden expects to hear Zelenskyy’s strategic plans for coming months - White House

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss the state of the war and the latest developments on the battlefield, as well as US support for Ukraine and its defense against Russian aggression during a meeting on Thursday.

This was stated by the White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"The President and Vice President have made it clear that their commitment to support Ukraine until it wins the war is unwavering," Jean-Pierre said.

"We support Ukraine's aspirations for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in this war. And the president intends to provide the Ukrainian military with the equipment they need to strengthen their positions," the White House spokeswoman said.

She added that the United States has focused over the past two months on helping Ukraine strengthen its air defense and protect its energy grid from Russian attacks.

The White House spokeswoman also said that President Biden now expects to hear from President Zelenskyy about strategic planning for the coming months.

