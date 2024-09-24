Hungary announces visit of Ukraine’s new Foreign Minister Sybiha next week

Next week, the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha will pay a visit to Hungary.

This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Censor.NET reports citing Index HU.

Szijjarto noted that the Ukrainian Foreign Minister will visit Budapest next week, as there is an unfinished dispute with the Ukrainian side related to the rights of the Hungarian minority.

The Hungarian side claims that Ukrainian Hungarians used to be able to study in Hungarian in primary and secondary schools, graduate from them and apply for admission to higher education institutions in Hungarian, but now, starting from the 4th grade, they are deprived of this right.

Sijjarto expressed hope that a solution could be found by the new Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

