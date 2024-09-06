Orban said that Zelenskyy and Putin need to meet: If there is no communication, war is getting worse

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should meet to end the war that Russia has launched against Ukraine.

Orban said this at a forum in Italy, as quoted by Politico, Censor.NET reports.

Answering the question whether a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is possible, the Hungarian Prime Minister said:

"Of course. It is necessary... The first issue is communication. If there is no communication, the war gets worse and worse."

In addition, Orban said that he has "good relations" with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy - even after he traveled to Moscow for talks with Russian President Putin after meeting with him in Kyiv.

Politico writes that Viktor Orban "is still trying to play the role of peacemaker in the Russian-Ukrainian war."

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he did not believe that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban could mediate between Ukraine and Russia. According to the head of state, the United States, China, and the entire European Union could act as mediators.

Viktor Orban's visits to Moscow and Beijing

On July 5, Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the capital of the Russian Federation, he met with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he emphasized that the positions of Kyiv and Moscow regarding peace are "very far from each other".

n turn, several European leaders reacted quite sharply to the visit of the head of the Hungarian government to Moscow. They emphasized that Orban did not represent the EU in the Russian Federation during the meeting with Putin.

