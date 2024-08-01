Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has assured that the peace mission to Ukraine has been completed.

Hungarian Minister for European Affairs János Boca wrote in a note to EU countries that Budapest has stopped its "peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine.

The newspaper notes that some diplomats doubt the veracity of this statement and believe that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban may resume this "mission" when it is to his advantage.

Viktor Orban's visits to Moscow and Beijing

On July 5, Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the capital of the Russian Federation, he met with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he emphasized that the positions of Kyiv and Moscow regarding peace are "very far from each other".

In turn, several European leaders reacted quite sharply to the visit of the head of the Hungarian government to Moscow. They emphasized that Orban did not represent the EU in the Russian Federation during the meeting with Putin.

On July 8, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán arrived in China's capital, Beijing, as part of his "peacekeeping mission".

