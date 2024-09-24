Zelenskyy met with Scholz one-on-one, without interpreters - Nykyforov

The talks between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York were held behind closed doors and without interpreters.

This was announced by the presidential press secretary Serhii Nykyforov, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There was a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. However, the leaders decided to hold it in a full tete-a-tete format, without interpreters, behind completely closed doors. They chose this format, so nothing public can be taken out of this meeting," Zelenskyy's spokesman explained.

As a reminder, the meeting between Zelenskyy and Scholz took place on September 23 at the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations in New York.