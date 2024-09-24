Russia wants to attack three Ukrainian NPPs - Zelenskyy at UN Security Council meeting

At a meeting of the UN Security Council, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russians are planning to attack three Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the broadcast of the meeting.

Zelenskyy said that as winter approaches, Russia is again trying to destroy the Ukrainian energy system.

"We are now entering the third winter in this war and Russia is again trying to destroy our energy sector. This time they are even more cynical and want to attack our three nuclear power plants, we have this information and evidence. If Russia is ready to go this far, it means that nothing is valuable to Moscow," the President emphasized.

