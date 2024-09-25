British Foreign Secretary Lammy to Putin: You are slave owner, Russia is mafia state
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has accused Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of running a "mafia state" and compared him to a slave owner.
He said this during a speech at the UN Security Council, Censor.NET reports citing Politico.
The publication called Lemmy's speech "fiery".
Addressing the Russian representative, the British minister said: "We know who you are."
Lammy criticised Putin's actions in Ukraine, recalling the slave-owning past, and accused the Russian government of flagrantly violating international law.
"Your invasion is in your own interests. Only in yours. To turn your mafia state into a mafia empire. An empire built on corruption," the British minister said.
He noted that he spoke not only as a Briton, a Londoner, and a foreign secretary, but also as a black man whose ancestors were enslaved.
"Imperialism: I know it when I see it. And I will call it what it is," Lammy concluded.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not consider Ukraine a real state.
