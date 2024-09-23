UK’s position on Storm Shadow strikes on Russia has not changed - government

The British government's position on authorizing Ukraine to strike the territory of the Russian Federation with Storm Shadow missiles remains unchanged.

According to Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian, this was stated by the press secretary of the British Prime Minister.

"We remain in constant contact with the Ukrainians and will always listen to their position. As you can expect at the UN General Assembly, we will be focused on a number of issues. These include continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, as well as a ceasefire in Gaza and de-escalation of tensions in Lebanon, among others," she said.

Regarding the authorization of Storm Shadow missile strikes on Russian territory, the spokeswoman said that the UK's position "remains unchanged."

"I think, as the Prime Minister said after his trip to Washington last week, our current discussions on Ukraine are not about one particular piece of military equipment. It's a broader discussion about strategy and how we support Ukraine in this critical period over the next few months as winter approaches," she added.

Earlier, The Times reported that Britain would not allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia with Storm Shadow without the consent of the United States.

Later, the media reported that the United States and Britain may secretly allow Ukraine to launch Storm Shadow at Russia.

British Foreign Secretary Lammy said that delicate negotiations were underway with the White House to authorize strikes on Russia with Storm Shadow missiles.

