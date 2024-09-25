Russia has destroyed all thermal and largest hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the aggressor country Russia had destroyed all thermal and largest hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine.

He said this during a speech at the UN General Assembly, broadcast by Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian army cannot gain significant advantages on the battlefield, Putin is looking for other ways to break the spirit of the Ukrainians' struggle. One of his targets is infrastructure. "The Russians continue to attack our energy infrastructure. So far, Russia has destroyed all our thermal power plants and the largest hydroelectric power plants," the President said.

Zelenskyy noted that Russian dictator Putin wants millions of Ukrainians to be left without electricity and heat in winter.

"Please imagine your country with an 80% destroyed energy system. With such a scale of destruction, what kind of life will it be?" the Ukrainian leader said.

