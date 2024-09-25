Zelenskyy and Panamanian President Mulino discuss implementation of Peace Formula

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Panamanian President Jose Mulino in New York.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the President.

Zelenskyy thanked Panama for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for joining the Joint Communiqué following the Peace Summit.

"I thank your country, your people for supporting us. We have really heard the loud voice of your country now. We really feel it. This is very important for us, for our people," the President said.

The topics of the meeting included:

implementation of the Peace Formula, strengthening cooperation within the UN Security Council;

development of bilateral relations;

as well as the conditions under which a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine can be achieved.

Read more: Panama joined Joint Communiqué of Peace Summit, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Panama agreed to develop cooperation in agriculture and other sectors.

In addition, Panama will become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council on January 1. José Mulino noted that he would try to support Ukraine in every way possible on this platform.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about plans to open an embassy in Panama next year and invited Jose Mulino to come to Ukraine on a visit.

Read more: Republican congressmen consider Zelenskyy’s visit to Pennsylvania plant to be campaigning for Harris and demand investigation