Republican congressmen consider Zelenskyy’s visit to Pennsylvania plant to be campaigning for Harris and demand investigation

Republican congressmen suspect Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of supporting Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and demand an investigation into his visit to a factory in Pennsylvania accompanied by Democrats.

This is stated in a letter from the Republicans to the inspectors general of the Ministries of Defense and Justice, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

Nine Republican lawmakers, led by Congressman Lance Gooden, expressed concern that Zelenskyy flew in a C-17 military aircraft and received Secret Service protection during his visit to the plant. They demanded to know how much US taxpayer money was spent on security and support for Zelensky's visit to the plant.

"If taxpayer dollars were used to facilitate this visit in a manner that may violate federal laws or ethical principles, it is important that Congress and the public receive a full accounting of these expenditures and the motives for the visit," the letter says.

Republicans have expressed suspicions that the trip, during which Zelenskyy was accompanied by high-ranking Democratic Party officials, was aimed at supporting Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The lawmakers also recalled the words of the Ukrainian president, in which he said that Republican Donald Trump and his vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance could lead to a "global conflict." "These actions have raised serious concerns among experts about the possible political motivation of the visit. This may contravene US law," the letter reads.

According to the congressmen, there is a possibility of violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits government employees from expressing support for candidates during elections.

Read more: Russia has destroyed all thermal and largest hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Congressman Lance Gooden wrote on social network X that Zelenskyy's visit to Pennsylvania was more like a "campaign stunt than a diplomatic mission." "I call for an investigation into whether tax dollars were used for political gain. This would not only be unethical; it would be a violation of federal law," the politician wrote.

At the same time, Politico writes that foreign leaders regularly fly on US military aircraft when traveling in the United States. The publication notes that Republican Party representatives "are clearly irritated that the visit likely benefited Democrats in the volatile state."

As a reminder, on 23 September, Zelenskyy visited the plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, as part of his visit to the United States. He was accompanied by Democratic Party officials, including Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Bob Casey, and Congressman Matt Cartwright.

On 25 September, Trump's campaign announced that the Republican presidential candidate would not meet with Zelenskyy this week.