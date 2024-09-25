In afternoon, Russians attacked Kherson region: one man killed, five wounded

On September 25, in the afternoon, Russian troops attacked Kherson and Antonivka and Mykhailivka in Kherson region. One person was killed and five were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Shelling of Kherson

At about 3:40 p.m., the occupation forces attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy shelling, two men, aged 32 and 56, sustained explosive injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds to their limbs. An emergency team took both victims to hospital.

As a result of another shelling, a 54-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to his shoulder. He was hospitalized for medical treatment.

See more: Two people were killed and 19 wounded, including 3 children, as result of Russian attack on Kramatorsk. VIDEO+PHOTOS (updated)

Shelling in the Kherson region

Another resident of Antonivka who was hit by a Russian UAV turned to the hospital. The 22-year-old was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest. The victim was provided with medical aid and released for outpatient treatment.

At about seven in the evening, the occupants dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian in Antonivka. A 63-year-old man was wounded. He suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wounds to the head, shoulder and thigh. The victim is currently in hospital.

"A local resident was killed in the shelling of Mykhailivka. In the evening, Russian troops hit the village with a tank. Several residential buildings were destroyed. Unfortunately, a 72-year-old man sustained fatal injuries," said Colonel Prokudin.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Nikopol and Dniprovskyi districts during day: Houses, college, and power lines damaged, private garage, and car burned down. PHOTOS

As a reminder, during the day, Russian troops attacked a school in the Mylove community in Beryslav district with GABs. An 80-year-old woman died as a result of the Russian shelling of Zymivnyk village in the suburbs of Kherson.