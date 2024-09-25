Men aged 50-60 can be mobilized only under separate mobilization order - "’Servant of people’ Venislavskyi

In Ukraine, there is a directive that allows men aged 50-60 to be mobilised only under a separate mobilisation order.

This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, People`s Deputy from the Servant of the People Party Fedir Venislavsky in a commentary to Liga.net, Censor.NET reports.

Venislavskyi confirmed that the directive of the Land Forces Command, which was previously reported by People`s Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko, does contain a provision that restricts the mobilisation of men aged 50-60.

The People`s Deputy noted that this approach is the general position of the military leadership.

According to Venislavsky, only those with hard-to-fill military occupation are drafted after the age of 50. A separate mobilisation order is issued by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Read more: Syrskyi met with Chief of French General Staff Burkar to discuss situation at front and needs of Armed Forces of Ukraine

What preceded it?

Earlier, People`s Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko reported on the adoption of a directive by the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which prohibits the conscription of persons of limited fitness aged 18 to 25. Conscription will be possible only with written consent.

He stated that the text of the directive is marked, so it cannot be published, but the directive itself has already been sent to regional and district TCRs.

Honcharenko also said that men aged 50-60 could be mobilised only under a separate mobilisation order issued by the General Staff for a specific person.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 71.8 million for mailing summonses - media