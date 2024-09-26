Zelenskyy makes dirty little tricks in my direction - Trump

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of "dirty tricks".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

During a campaign event in North Carolina, Trump devoted a significant part of his speech to Ukraine, in which he complained about Zelenskyy.

"The president of Ukraine is in our country. He's making dirty little attacks on your beloved president, which is me," Trump said, without specifying what he meant.

Trump accused President Joe Biden and his election opponent Kamala Harris of giving billions of dollars to Zelenskyy.

"And we continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal - Zelenskyy," the Republican candidate said.

As a reminder, on 25 September , Trump's campaign said that the Republican presidential candidate would not meet with Zelenskyy this week.