Biden administration believes that Zelenskyy’s plan is not sufficiently detailed: there is no clear strategy for defeating Russia - Wall Street Journal

American and European officials familiar with key aspects of Zelenskyy's plan have called it a "repackaged plea" for more weapons and the lifting of restrictions on long-range missiles. They note that it does not contain a clear strategy for achieving a victory for Ukraine amid a steady advance by Russian troops on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, The Wall Street Journal reports.

"I'm not impressed, there's not much new there," said one senior official.

A key aspect of the plan is that the United States should give Ukraine the ability to use weapons at its own discretion, including the ability to strike on Russian territory. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb in a commentary for the publication, adding that without such powers, Kyiv will not be able to effectively counter Russian attacks.

However, the United States still does not approve of Ukraine's request to lift the restrictions on the use of long-range missiles imposed by Washington and London, out of fear of an escalation of the conflict. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also taken this position, stating that he would not support the lifting of restrictions, as it is "incompatible with his beliefs". At the same time, several European leaders, including Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, insist that Ukraine should have the right to use these weapons to strike deep into Russia to defend its territory.

According to Biden administration officials, the most detailed part of the Ukrainian plan is the arms request. Other key elements related to political reforms and the economy remain less concrete.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy will visit the US Capitol on Thursday, 26 September. He is scheduled to meet with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Huckabee Jeffries.

Read also on Censor.NET: The US has allocated a new military aid package to Ukraine worth $375 million