Explosions occurred in Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi region: Air raid alert was issued due to MiG-31K takeoff (updated)
An explosion occurred during an air raid alarm in Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Currently, an air alert has been declared due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K, which is a carrier of hypersonic "Kinzhal" missiles.
The Air Force also reported the movement of "Kinzhal" missiles to Khmelnytskyi region.
"Suspilne" reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi region.
Later, the KCMA reported that before and during the air alert, the capital's air defense forces and facilities were not operating. No enemy missile weapons were used on the territory of Kyiv.
