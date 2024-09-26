We must put Ukraine in strong conditions for peace negotiations - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, believes that Ukraine should be put in strong conditions for peace negotiations.

This was reported by the EP, Censor.NET informs.

According to her, no one wants a just and lasting peace more than the people of Ukraine.

"Peace is not only the cessation of hostilities, peace is not just the absence of war. Peace is a settlement that makes war impossible and unnecessary. We must put Ukraine in a strong position to negotiate such a peace. And that is why the integration of Ukraine into of the European Union is for us the basis of our peace efforts," von der Leyen stressed.

The president of the EC also said that strengthening the position of Ukraine is also a question of the economy. In this context, she recalled the provision of a loan to Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion US dollars, as well as the EU loan in the amount of up to 35 billion euros.

"We will never be able to match the sacrifices that the Ukrainian people make every day to remain free and independent. But what we can do is stand side by side with them and build a common future," she concluded.

