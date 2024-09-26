German Armed Forces are ready to become main pillar of deterring Russia’s aggression in Europe - Pistorius

Russia is trying to undermine the unity of the European Union and NATO using hybrid methods, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DW.

"For Russia, Ukraine is just the beginning. Putin's real enemy is our free and independent, democratic way of life," the minister said.

Pistorius also complained that in 2014, after Russia's attack on Crimea, "instead of responding to this call, we pressed the ‘delay alarm’ button."

The minister confirmed Germany's plans to deploy a full-fledged brigade in Lithuania by 2027. The deployment will begin this year.

"We are aware of our responsibility as a central logistics hub in Europe, ensuring that troops can move quickly from the Atlantic to the eastern flank if necessary," Pistorius explained.

He described Germany's contribution to NATO's armed forces as follows:

"More than 35,000 German troops, 200 aircraft, two frigates and additional forces can be put on standby.

As a reminder, the other day Pistorius said that helping Ukraine counter Russian aggression is expensive for Germany, but the defeat of Ukrainians due to the termination of this support will cost much more.

