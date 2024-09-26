Stanislav Zhytnytskyi, line producer of STB and Novyi channels, was killed in battle for Ukraine

Stanislav Zhytnytsky, a senior administrator and line producer of STB projects and Novyi channel, was killed while performing a combat mission.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Starlight Media.

Stanislav Zhytnytskyi has been working in the projects of STB and Novyi channel since 2017 as a senior administrator and line producer. He has worked on such projects as Revizor, Supermom, Supergrandma, and Lie Detector.

When the full-scale war started, Stanislav Zhytnytskyi joined the ranks of the Defense Forces. He served as a junior sergeant in the separate presidential brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.

"Our hearts go out to Stanislav's family, friends and relatives. We will always remember our soldier, colleague and friend," the company said in a statement.

