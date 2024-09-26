ENG
21-year-old Ukrainian MMA champion Nazarii Havrylets was killed while performing combat mission in Kursk region. PHOTO

On 12 September 2024, Ukrainian mixed martial arts (MMA) champion Nazarii Havrylets was killed in action in the Kursk region. The warrior did not live a month and a half before his 22nd birthday.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sports Committee of Ukraine.

"The war has taken another young man, an athlete, a champion of Ukraine in MMA. Nazarii Havrylets from the Kalush community in Ivano-Frankivsk region was killed in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation while performing a special mission," the statement said.

It is noted that Nazarii was a senior operator of a special task force.

The soldier went to fight against the Russian invaders at the age of 18.

"On 12 September 2024, senior soldier Havrylets did not return from battle. The soldier did not live to see his 22nd birthday for a month and a half," the committee added.

