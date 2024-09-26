Missing persons register now includes 55,000 people, most of them military - MIA

Currently, the Unified Register of Persons Missing in Special Circumstances contains information about 55 thousand people.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Leonid Tymchenko in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Today the Register contains information about 55 thousand people. Most of them are military personnel. This figure is quite dynamic: when the whereabouts of missing persons are established, in some cases it turns out that a citizen, for example, is in captivity. Unfortunately, we are also identifying the dead among those who were considered missing," he noted.

Earlier it was reported that as of July 2024, 42 thousand people were registered in the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.