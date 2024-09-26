ENG
Occupiers attacked Toretsk: 2 people were killed, shell hit house

РФ з артилерії вдарила по Торецьку: 2 особи загинули

Russian troops shelled the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region, killing 2 people and wounding two others.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

At night, the Russians attacked the city with artillery, one of the shells hit a house.

"A 75-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman died on the spot," he added.

As a reminder, today Russian troops also attacked a residential area in Chasiv Yar, killing one person and wounding three others.

