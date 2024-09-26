Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky on Putin’s nuclear intimidation: "Let’s not fall for it"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has adjusted the Russian doctrine of the use of nuclear weapons in order to intimidate Ukraine's allies, and these intimidations should not be tolerated.

This opinion was expressed by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on X (Twitter), Censor.NET reports.

"Intimidating the democratic world with a nuclear threat has become a cornerstone of Kremlin propaganda. Its goal is to scare away support for Ukraine and facilitate the Russian occupation. Adjusting Russian doctrine to facilitate the use of nuclear weapons is part of this intimidation. Let's not fall for it," Lipavsky urged.

Read more: Blinken on Putin’s nuclear threats: It is absolutely irresponsible

Earlier, dictator Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting of the Security Council's permanent meeting on nuclear deterrence and expanded the list of conditions under which Russia could use nuclear weapons.