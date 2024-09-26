Blinken on Putin’s nuclear threats: It is absolutely irresponsible

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called dictator Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons by Russia irresponsible.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America.

"This is absolutely irresponsible. I think that many in the world, including China, have spoken clearly about this in the past when he (Putin - Ed.) rattled the nuclear saber. So I would just advise to do it now, when the whole world is gathered (at the UN General Assembly - Ed.) ... to talk about the need for greater disarmament and non-proliferation," he said.

Earlier, dictator Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting of the Security Council's permanent meeting on nuclear deterrence and expanded the list of conditions under which Russia could use nuclear weapons.

The changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine announced by the Kremlin the day before are a warning to "unfriendly" Western countries about the consequences of an attack on Russia, Putin's spokesman Peskov said.

The European Union said that Putin's nuclear threats will not change the EU's position on supporting Ukraine.

