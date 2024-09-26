Peskov: Changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine are signal to "unfriendly" Western countries

The changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine, announced by the Kremlin the day before, are a warning to "unfriendly" Western countries about the consequences of an attack on Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian RBC.

"This is a signal that warns these countries of the consequences if they participate in an attack on our country by various means, not necessarily nuclear," he said.

According to Peskov, "the whole world is well aware of Russia's nuclear potential and its deterrent role."

He argues that "sensible politicians in the West have taken Putin's statements on nuclear deterrence seriously before."

However, the Kremlin spokesman did not answer whether the possible abolition of the moratorium on nuclear tests was discussed as part of the doctrine changes, but noted that "nuclear deterrence is being adjusted" to take into account "the elements of tension that are developing along the perimeter of our borders."

Peskov added that the decision to publish the adjustments to the state policy framework on nuclear deterrence will be made later.

Earlier, dictator Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting of the Security Council's permanent meeting on nuclear deterrence and expanded the list of conditions under which Russia could use nuclear weapons.

He proposed, in particular, to consider a massive air attack by non-nuclear means, including drones, as a basis for a nuclear strike.