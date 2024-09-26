Stano: Putin’s nuclear threats will not change EU’s position on Ukraine

The European Union has responded to dictator Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats by assuring its support for Ukraine.

This was announced by EU spokesman Peter Stano, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This is not the first time Putin has placed a premium on his nuclear arsenal, this is just a continuation of very irresponsible and unacceptable behavior on the part of Putin, which shows the whole world his true face, especially during the high-level week during the UN General Assembly. He has no qualms about playing nuclear gambling again and again. We, of course, strongly reject these threats. The position of the European Union remains unchanged," he said.

According to Stano, Europe is trying to convey this position to its international partners, as Russia, as a member of the UN Security Council, whose main task and responsibility is to maintain peace in the world, undermines such efforts.

"So, this is just a continuation of his (Putin's - Ed.) behavior, and it exposes his true face during a very important high-level international event that is taking place right now in New York," the EU spokesman added.

Earlier, dictator Vladimir Putin chaired a meeting of the Security Council's permanent meeting on nuclear deterrence and expanded the list of conditions under which Russia could use nuclear weapons.

