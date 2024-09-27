Termination of support for Ukraine’s self-defense will lead to increase in number of wars, not decrease - Baerbok

Stopping support for Ukraine's self-defense will lead to an increase in the number of wars.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, during a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

"As long as Putin does not want to sit down at the negotiating table, ending our support for Ukraine's self-defense will mean depriving Ukrainian hospitals and children of their safety. This will lead to an increase in the number of wars, not a decrease. Perhaps in other countries as well," Berbok said.

She recalled that in June, after inviting Russia to the international peace summit, "Putin sent his response by bombing a children's hospital."

Burbok emphasized that recently Russia has repeatedly "played with the inviolability of the borders of the Baltic states and Poland."

"That's why I'm asking you to help call on Putin to stop his attacks and sit down at the negotiating table. Not only for our security, but also in your interests. If a permanent member of the UN Security Council is allowed to conquer and destroy its smaller neighbor, then the very essence of the UN Charter is under attack," emphasized the head of the German Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, Baerbok noted that Germany will continue providing Ukraine military aid.

We will remind that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized that helping Ukraine to resist Russian aggression is expensive for Germany, but the defeat of the Ukrainians due to the termination of this support will cost much more.