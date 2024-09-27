Ruscists massively attacked Izmail in Odesa region with drones, three people were killed. PHOTOS

On the morning of September 27, Russian invaders attacked the south of the Odesa region with attack drones - they hit Izmail.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper.

"The Russians launched attack drones in the south of our region. The work of the air defense forces continued for a long time and was intense.

Unfortunately, three people died as a result of the attack: two women born in 1934 and 1955 and a 73-year-old man. 11 people, including one child, were injured," it says

Private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, buildings, cars were damaged. As a result of the attack, several fires broke out, which were promptly extinguished by firefighters. Law enforcement officials record the consequences of a terrorist act by Russians. People are given all the help they need.

Read more: At night, enemy attacked Odesa region with missiles and drones, woman was killed





