EU will fulfill its own commitment to return just and lasting peace to Ukraine - Michel

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that the European Union will support Ukraine in the war "as long as it is necessary."

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, Michel announced this at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

"A permanent member of the Security Council started a criminal and unprovoked war in Ukraine. This is a demonstrative attempt to assert his right by using force instead of using the force of law. This war is a direct threat to the people of Ukraine and to each of us. The European Union has supported Ukraine and will continue to support Ukraine as long as it is necessary. We will fulfill our promise of freedom and solidarity. We are committed to achieving a just and lasting peace, as stipulated in the UN Charter," the President of the European Council emphasized.

He noted that a crime is a crime no matter where or by whom it is committed. That is why the European Union protects universal international law around the world.

"We condemn all actions that lead to destabilization, regardless of who commits them. Here I mention Iran, which, together with its proxies, fuels conflicts in the Middle East. It is because of Iran's support that the Russian war against Ukraine continues.

We have to draw conclusions from this situation. Iran and Russia use the same scheme: nuclear threat, imperialist ambitions, support of terrorist groups - and all this to destabilize neighboring countries and the rest of the world," said Michel.

Read more: Stano: Putin’s nuclear threats will not change EU’s position on Ukraine

He also urged China to use its influence over Russia to stop the war against Ukraine and ensure respect for the UN Charter.

"China is a key partner that can help us overcome global challenges, reduce risks, and diversify supply routes. As we know, dependence on one supplier turns into vulnerability and leads to conflicts. We also call on China not to support Russia, directly or indirectly, in its criminal war against Ukraine. Instead, China should use its influence to ensure respect for the UN Charter," added the President of the European Council.