Russian troops have been tasked with reaching Oskil River in Kharkiv region at all costs - Deputy Commander of "Achilles" Battalion Maliarevych

Yesterday, on September 26, the occupiers went on the offensive in this area, using 51 units of military equipment. 33 were destroyed by the Defense Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oles Maliarevych, deputy commander of the "Achilles" battalion of strike UAVs of the 92nd SAB, on "Kyiv24" TV channel.

"The enemy has been set a goal to reach the Oskil River at any cost. Several brigades are working there, including our battalion," noted Maliarevych.

He added that the positions are being fought on a daily basis.

"Yesterday we took part in one of the biggest battles of this war: 51 vehicles were moving towards our positions, 32 were destroyed. This is the size of the force that was moving towards our infantry positions. And thanks to the fire impact, it was stopped, and no territories were lost yesterday," said Maliarevych.

