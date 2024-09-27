In Zaporizhzhia, 40 people were wounded in four consecutive days of attacks by enemy

After the latest Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia, destruction was recorded at 5 locations. One apartment building is beyond repair.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, during a telethon

"One three-storey building is likely to be recognized as unrecoverable, and the residents of this building will receive certificates for the purchase of new housing. The house had been in a state of emergency for a long time, and the enemy's KAB completely destroyed the supporting structures of this house," Fedorov said.

According to him, the enemy attacked the city for four days in a row. Today there are five locations of destruction in Zaporizhzhia, which, according to the head of the region, is at least 100 residential buildings.

Utilities continue to work on the ground. The main task is to cover windows with OSB boards and restore roofs as soon as possible.

