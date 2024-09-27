Russians are moving in small groups near Starytsia and supplying their units on front line - OTG "Kharkiv"

In the vicinity of Hlyboke, the enemy restricted the movement of personnel due to the high risk of fire damage during internal replacements at the positions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by OTG "Kharkiv".

In the Lukiantsi area, the enemy provided logistical support to units of the 2nd motorized rifle battalion of the 380th motorized rifle regiment of the 47th tank division, using heavy-lift UAVs.

In the vicinity of Starytsia, the enemy is moving personnel in small groups and providing logistical support to units on the front lines.

In Vovchansk, the enemy resupplied mortar crews with ammunition at nightfall and delivered medicines and food.

Three combat engagements took place over the past day. Russian occupiers launched 2 air strikes using 4 KABs. They carried out 48 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 320 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

Combat actions and losses of the enemy

The defense forces are responding adequately to the enemy's actions and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

"The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 73 people, including 27 irrecoverable casualties and 44 sanitary casualties. Two occupants surrendered," OTG "Kharkiv" said.

In addition, the enemy lost 86 units of weapons and military equipment in our sector, including destroyed and damaged:

tank;

3 armoured combat vehicles;

10 artillery systems;

13 vehicles;

2 units of special equipment;

air defence system;

56 UAVs.

It was also destroyed:

61 shelters for personnel;

4 places of ammunition storage;

fuel and lubricant storage point.

As a reminder, the day before, Ruslan Mykula, co-founder and analyst of the DeepState project, said that Russian troops had approached Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast from the southwestern side. Fighting is currently underway on the outskirts of the city.