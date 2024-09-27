UN lacks funds to help Ukrainians this winter

The United Nations lacks the funds necessary to help Ukrainians survive the winter because of the organization's too low level of funding.

According to Censor.NET, citing Barron's, this was reported by Caroline Lindholm Billing, a representative of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

"The reality is that the level of funding for organizations like ours is too low at this time of year - we are funded at 47%," she said.

As noted, Ukraine is preparing for a difficult cold season after Russian shelling destroyed its critical infrastructure.

According to her, there are currently about 3.6 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine, but more and more people are leaving their homes due to constant shelling.

"Almost 99,000 people have been evacuated or left the frontline villages of Donetsk region since August 1," Lindholm Billing added.

UNHCR is assisting local Ukrainian organizations to accommodate displaced people and providing assistance to the most vulnerable to help them survive the winter.

"If we can get the funds, I am convinced that we can help them," Lindholm Billing added.

