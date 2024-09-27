Man sets himself on fire near Poltava RMA building - National Police
A man set himself on fire in the building of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.
This was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police, Censor.NET informs.
Around 12 o'clock in the building of the regional military administration, a 71-year-old resident of another region poured flammable liquid on himself and set fire to himself.
Law enforcement officers who were guarding the building extinguished the flames on his clothes and called an ambulance. The man was hospitalized with burns.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password