Syrskyi met with Chief of General Staff of Slovakia Zmeko: He told about war crimes of RF

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with his Slovak counterpart Daniel Zmeko.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"I informed him about the course of hostilities in different areas of the front. I emphasized the violation of international humanitarian law and war crimes of the Russian occupiers. He told about the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he noted.

According to Syrskyi, this is the third time that Zmeko has visited Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"I am grateful to the government and people of Slovakia for the military and technical assistance provided to the Ukrainian army. I noted the effectiveness of the combat use of weapons provided by the Slovak Republic. I appreciate the assistance in training our units.

We have agreed with General Daniel Zmeko on further joint efforts to deepen the development of Ukrainian-Slovak military cooperation," added the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

