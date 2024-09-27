My strategy for ending war in Ukraine is not surrender - Trump

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said that he does not consider his strategy to end the war in Ukraine to be a "surrender".

He said this before a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"This is not a surrender. My strategy is to save lives. I want to save lives. Millions of people are dead, millions more than they even think. And this is not my battle, but it's a fight to save humanity," Trump explained, adding that ‘this is a terrible war that would never have happened’ if Trump were president.

Earlier, Trump said that the Ukrainian people are "dead" and Ukraine itself is "destroyed."