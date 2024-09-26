Ukraine no longer exists, it is almost entirely destroyed. Its people are dead - Trump

US presidential candidate Donald Trump declared that the Ukrainian people are "dead" and the country itself is "ruined" and "in ruins".

He said this at a pre-election rally in North Carolina, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Associated Press.

The Republicans argued that Ukraine should have made concessions to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin months before the full-scale invasion.

"Country in ruins"

In his speech, Trump described Ukraine as a "country in ruins" that is "running out of soldiers" and allegedly "exploiting young children and the elderly."

"They simply don't know what to do, because Ukraine is no longer there. This is no longer Ukraine, almost all of it has been destroyed. Cities and towns cannot be restored, and the dead cannot be brought back. Millions and millions of people have died," said the former American leader.

Trump said that it will take "hundreds of years" to rebuild what was destroyed in Ukraine, and then noted that it will be impossible to rebuild the country at all: "There won't be enough money to rebuild it, even if the whole world comes together."

Agreement with Putin

According to the Republican, even "the worst deal would be better than what we have now."

It would have been much better if they had made a bad deal. They would give in a little, and everyone would live, and every building would be intact… What kind of deal can we make? It is destroyed. People are dead. The country is in ruins," Trump claimed.

He believes that an agreement could have been concluded, but "Biden and Kamala continue to supply Zelenskyy with money and weapons."

If Kamala Harris wins the election, Trump added, "even more people will die and more cities will fall."

As a reminder, on September 25, Trump's headquarters reported that the candidate for the US presidency from the Republican Party will not meet with Zelenskyy this week.

Trump's statements about the end of the war in Ukraine

It will be recalled that earlier the US presidential candidate Donald Trump said that the war in Ukraine should be ended with the help of strength and wisdom.

The candidate for vice president of the USA from the Republican Party, J. D. Vance, announced Trump's probable "peace plan". Thus, the plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war may provide for the creation of a "demilitarized zone" in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. And Ukraine at this time will have to refuse to join NATO.

In turn, the national security adviser of the US president, Jake Sullivan, commented on the so-called "peace plan" of US presidential candidate Donald Trump to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, voiced by the Republican partner JD Vance, and does not consider it possible to achieve peace in Ukraine if it is implemented.

In a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump avoided answering whether he wants Ukraine to win the war, repeating only that he "wants to stop the war" and claiming that the real human losses in it allegedly reach millions.