Trump evaded question of whether he wants Ukraine to defeat Russia: It’s in US interest to end this war

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has repeatedly evaded answering the question of whether he would like Ukraine to defeat Russia and stated that it is in the US interest to end the war.

He said this during the presidential debate on Tuesday on ABC News, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I want the war to end. I want to save lives," Trump said in response to the host's direct question about whether he would like Ukraine to win the war.

At the same time, Trump called the official statistics of casualties in the war a lie, saying that "people are being killed by the millions" in this war.

In addition, the former president accused the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, of "not having the courage" to ask Europe to increase defence spending.

Trump reiterated that if he were president, Putin would not have invaded Ukraine. He also said that he would have resolved the conflict before he became president if he had won the election.

"I know Zelenskyy very well, and I know Putin very well. I have a good relationship... They respect me, they don't respect Biden," Trump said.

According to him, he would "talk to one and then the other" to end the war.

The former US president also stressed that Russia has nuclear weapons and can use them. But, according to him, no one mentions this.

When the host again asked Trump directly whether he believed that Ukraine's victory in the war was in the interests of the United States, the former president emphasised: "I think it's in the interest of the United States to end this war, to just end it, to come to an agreement, because we have to stop the destruction of all these human lives."

As Censor.NET previously reported, Trump said that Russia's war against Ukraine had zero chance of starting if he were the US president. Trump has also already made a statement that Ukraine is allegedly "lying about its losses, they are much higher than people think".