If Trump were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now - Harris

Commenting on Donald Trump's statements that he would not have allowed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris assured that if he were president, Putin would have quickly seized Kyiv.

She made this statement on Tuesday during a televised debate in the US presidential election, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

If Donald Trump were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now," the current vice president said.

She stressed that the US NATO allies are glad that the United States is not led by Donald Trump and understand "the importance of the largest military alliance", which is NATO. She also stressed that both the United States and its partners recognise the importance of preserving Ukraine's ability to defend its independence.

Read more: Sikorski on Trump’s possible re-election: "We just don’t know what he will do"

"Otherwise, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv and looking towards the rest of Europe, starting with Poland," Harris said.

As Censor.NET previously reported, Trump said that Russia's war against Ukraine had zero chance of starting if he were the US president.