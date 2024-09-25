Blinken: Putin tried to wipe Ukraine off map, he failed

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin tried to wipe Ukraine off the map, but he failed.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America program, according to the State Department's website.

The host asked Blinken to comment on one of the latest statements by the 45th President of the United States, Republican Donald Trump, in which he expressed doubts about Ukraine's ability to win the war.

"Remember what Putin actually tried to do. He tried to come in and wipe Ukraine off the map. He failed in that. It will not be possible to do that," Blinken said, commenting on Trump's statement.

He noted that the task for the United States and its allies is to make sure that "Ukraine can be a strong independent state that can withstand militarily, economically and democratically."

"We are working on this, and not just us - more than 50 countries," the Secretary of State said.

He added that "one country cannot simply attack another, redraw its borders by force, dictate to another country its future, its decisions." According to Blinken, this is exactly what Russia is trying to do in Ukraine.

"If we allow this to happen with impunity, if we allow these basic principles, these basic rules to be violated, then this will be just the beginning. Potential aggressors everywhere will say: hey, we can escape punishment with this too. That's why, along with many other countries, we are working to help Ukraine not only defend itself, but also to protect the principles that are the foundation of the international system," the US foreign policy chief said.

The day before, Donald Trump said that the United States was "stuck" in Russia's war against Ukraine and had to "get out" of it. The Republican promised to negotiate between Kyiv and Moscow.

