Trump promised to "withdraw" US from war in Ukraine if he wins election

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that his country is "stuck" in Russia's war against Ukraine and must "get out". The Republican promised to negotiate between Kyiv and Moscow.

He said this at a pre-election event in Georgia, Censor.NET reports.

According to Trump, if he wins, he will "settle the war in Ukraine" and "end the chaos in the Middle East" as the world is "very close to World War III."

"Biden and Kamala got us into this war in Ukraine and now they can't get us out of it. I think we are mired in this war unless I become president. I can handle it. I will achieve negotiations," the former US president said.

Read more: Trump doesn’t really know how to stop war in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

He once again repeated his words about Zelenskyy, who "is the best salesman on Earth," who "takes $100 billion with him every time he travels to the United States."

Trump allowed for a scenario in which Russia could win a war against Ukraine, citing the statement of "someone" he had spoken to the other day to support his words: "They defeated Hitler, they defeated Napoleon. This is what they do. They're at war, and it's not nice."

And after that, Trump repeated the repeatedly refuted thesis that the United States has given Ukraine "almost $300 billion," and Europe has given "only a small fraction of that amount." And he accused Biden of not even trying to change the situation.

"Do you think Biden is awake at night, thinking about how we will make Europe pay? No, he's asleep," Trump summarized.

Read more: Zelenskyy plans to meet with Biden, Harris, and Trump during trip to US next week

Trump's statements about the end of the war in Ukraine

As reported earlier, US presidential candidate Donald Trump said that the war in Ukraine should be ended with strength and wisdom.

US Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance voiced Trump's alleged "peace plan". Thus, the plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war may include the creation of a "demilitarised zone" in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. At that time, Ukraine would have to refuse to join NATO.

Read more: Under my presidency, US will get along well with Russia and China - Trump

In turn, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan commented on US presidential candidate Donald Trump's so-called "peace plan" to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, voiced by his Republican running mate J.D. Vance, and did not believe it would be possible to achieve peace in Ukraine if it were implemented.

During a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump evaded the question of whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war, repeating only that he "wants to end the war" and claiming that the real human cost of the war was allegedly in the millions.

Read more: Trump’s "peace plan" for Ukraine may involve freezing current front line and refusing to join NATO - Vance