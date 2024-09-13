Trump’s "peace plan" for Ukraine may involve freezing current front line and refusing to join NATO - Vance

US presidential candidate Donald Trump's plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war may include the creation of a "demilitarized zone" in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. And Ukraine at this time will have to refuse to join NATO.

This was stated by the candidate for vice president of the USA from the Republican Party JD Vance in the Shawn Ryan Show podcast, Censor.NET reports.

"I think it's going to look like this. Trump sits down and says to the Russians and the Ukrainians and the Europeans, 'You guys have to figure out what a peaceful settlement looks like. And it will probably look roughly the same as the current dividing line between Russia and Ukraine. The front line freezes. It will become like a demilitarized zone. It will be heavily fortified so that the Russians don't invade again," Vance said.

According to him, in this case, Ukraine will retain its independent sovereignty.

Refusal to join NATO

"Russia receives from Ukraine a guarantee of neutrality that it does not join NATO, does not join any allied institutions," said the US vice presidential candidate.

Vance did not specify who would control the "demilitarized zone," but said the current demarcation line would remain, meaning Ukraine would not reclaim territory currently occupied by Russia.

He also stated that "Russia wants this war to end" and "Ukraine wants this war to end with Europe".

"By the way, Europe has underfunded support for Ukraine, while American taxpayers have been very generous to Ukrainians," Vance said.

According to him, Europe allegedly wants to end the war in Ukraine due to rising energy prices.

"Donald Trump's policy is yes, be strong, but also be smart. Negotiate," Vance added.