Zelenskyy on alternative peace plans for Ukraine: They give Putin space to continue war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that alternative peace searches and "half-hearted reconciliation plans" will not end the war.

He said this during a speech at the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of state, when some people propose alternatives to end the war, it not only ignores the interests and suffering of Ukrainians, but also gives Russian dictator Vladimir Putin political space to continue the war and put pressure on the world to take control of more countries.

"When some propose alternatives, half-hearted settlement plans - the so-called sets of principles - it not only ignores the interests and suffering of Ukrainians who have suffered the most from the war, it not only ignores reality, but also gives Putin the political space to continue the war and pressure the world to take control of more countries," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that "any alternative attempts to achieve peace "are attempts to achieve a lull, not an end to the war, as the global initiative - the Peace Formula - has been in place for two years."

"Maybe someone wants a Nobel Prize for his political biography for a frozen truce instead of real peace, but the only awards Putin will give you in return," the president stressed.

As a reminder, China and Brazil are promoting a joint so-called "peace plan" for Ukraine at the UN.

China and Brazil's peace proposal

On 23 May, the governments of Brazil and China signed an agreement to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine, advocating political negotiations to achieve peace. The countries also asked for the support of the international community.

In their plan, China and Brazil proposed not expanding the area of hostilities, preventing escalation and "not escalating the situation by any party".

The document states that both countries support an international peace conference "held in due course, recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties, and an honest discussion of all peace plans".

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the proposal to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine put forward by China and Brazil. The head of state called this "peace plan" destructive and agreed with the Kremlin in advance.