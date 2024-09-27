In evening, Russians attacked car in Kherson with drone and shelled village of Veletenske: 5 people were injured

On the evening of September 27, Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Kherson with a drone and fired artillery at the village of Veletenske. Five people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson RMA and the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko.

Shelling in Kherson

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car in Kherson with a drone. Two people were injured - an 82-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man. They are currently hospitalized. Both have contusion, explosive and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds.

Two victims of the recent hostile shelling in the center of Kherson were brought to the hospital. The women, aged 85 and 64, were in their house at the time of the Russian attack. Both suffered explosive and closed head injuries, contusion.

Read more: During course of day, five people were wounded in Kherson as result of Russian shelling

Shelling in the Kherson region

At about 6:30 p.m., the occupiers shelled the village of Veletenske with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a local resident who was on the street was wounded. The man has a mine-blast trauma, shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen, arms and legs. He is in a serious condition.

See more: Over last day, occupiers attacked 24 settlements in Kherson region. In morning, they attacked Kherson and Inhulets, two children were injured (updated). PHOTOS

Earlier it was reported that as of 3:30 p.m. on September 27, five people were injured in Kherson as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces.