Borrell: Assistance provided by European allies to Ukraine after outbreak of full-scale war is not insignificant

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has responded to US presidential candidate Donald Trump 's claims that Europe's involvement in helping Ukraine is insufficient.

According to Censor.NET,Ukrinform andYevropeiska Pravda have reported this.

"I heard one of the American candidates say that Europeans are not doing their part. ' Well, everything we do for Ukraine - in military, economic, financial, humanitarian terms - is more than you (Americans). It is already more than 130 billion euros," Borrell said.

He also reminded that in terms of military aid, EU countries have provided €45 billion to Ukraine, which, although less than the US support, is still a significant amount. Borrell also stressed that politically, the EU has granted Ukraine candidate country status and the prospect of membership, which would have been "unthinkable" before the war.

Right now, the EU is providing Ukraine with enormous assistance by hosting almost five million refugees, he added.

Earlier, Trump said that he did not consider his strategy to end the war in Ukraine to be a "surrender".