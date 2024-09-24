Ukraine’s shelling over last day: enemy attacked with drones, fired at populated areas from various types of weapons. PHOTO

During 23 September and at night on 24 September, Russian invaders attacked settlements in 11 regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Mykolaiv region

At night in Mykolaiv district, the wreckage of one of the downed UAVs of the Russian army damaged a household building, Vitalii Kim, head of the RMA said.

Dry grass was burning. Yesterday, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community with FPV drones.

Zaporizhzhia region

As a result of hostile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and nine residents of the regional centre were injured. Three people remain in hospital as of the morning.

"A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were taken to a medical facility with concussions. They were near the epicentre of the explosion and were injured by the shock wave. An 83-year-old woman was in the house that was hit by the bomb. She received multiple shrapnel wounds. She is currently in stable condition," the statement said.

Kherson region

A 61-year-old local man was injured in a Russian drone attack in Poniativka, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration said.

Over the past 24 hours, 13 more people were injured as a result of Russian aggression. Russian troops hit 3 multi-storey buildings, 16 residential buildings, gas pipelines, an ambulance and private cars.

Cherkasy region

In Cherkasy region, air defence forces, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare destroyed 20 enemy UAVs.

The falling debris from the downed targets in Smila smashed windows in several houses, but there were no casualties.

Kyiv region

At night, Kyiv region was once again attacked by drones. Air defence forces were deployed in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed.

According to the RMA, there were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties.

Kharkiv region

Russians used guided aerial bombs and multiple rocket launchers in Kharkiv region over the past day. A woman was killed and another was wounded in the Russian shelling.

Grass, private houses and a car were set on fire. The building of the enterprise was damaged.

Sumy region

Over the past day, the occupiers fired on 52 settlements in Sumy region, the police said. A total of 214 attacks from various types of weapons were recorded.

As a result of hostile shelling, 3 civilians were wounded, 12 private households, an outbuilding, 2 cars, a bus, a garage and a petrol station were damaged.

Poltava region

On the night of Tuesday, 24 September, the occupiers attacked Poltava region with attack drones. The falling debris damaged an energy infrastructure facility.

An air defence system was operating in Myrhorod district and explosions were heard. The debris of an enemy drone damaged several private houses, but there were no casualties.

Chernihiv region

Over the past day, Russians shelled three border communities in Chernihiv region with mortars, artillery and FPV drones, the Northern Border Guard Service reported.

Novhorod-Siversk, Snovske and Semenivka communities came under hostile fire. There is no information on casualties among the local population.

Donetsk region

Russians shelled Donetsk region more than 3,000 times. Two people were killed and 18 wounded in the attack. During the day, police recorded 3,105 hostile attacks on the frontline and residential areas in Donetsk region.

17 settlements came under enemy fire: the cities of Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Krasnotorka, Kurakhivka, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Udachne, Shevchenko, and the villages of Bohoyavlenka, Mykolaivka, Svitle, and Shakhove.

Luhansk region

Russians shelled the village of Balky Zhuravky with cannon artillery yesterday, Artem Lysohor said, head of the Luhansk Military District Administration.

He noted that the enemy used 60 unmanned aerial vehicles in the area. Neighbouring Makiivka was hit by artillery and UAVs.

